Last Friday (Sept. 15), Rod Wave blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP, Nostalgia, an 18-song body of work with a couple of assists from 21 Savage and Sadie Jean. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with a projected 132,500 album-equivalent units sold.

In an interview with Apple Music‘s “Rap Life Radio With Ebro Darden,” the Floridian talent explained the meaning behind his new album and its title.

“I feel like when I first came on the scene, I had a lot of pain and just a lot of scars and stuff, and I just feel like, over the years, I done let a lot of it out and it was just therapy for me,” he said to Nick Nukem and Eddie Francis. “But this album, the reason why I even named it Nostalgia is just because I always remember where I was at.”

He continued, “Every interview I did, every person, every face I met, every song, every video I shot, I remember where I was at, how I was feeling, what I was doing. So I just had to realize, this is nostalgia. Everything I’m putting out in the world, in the universe, I’m going to be able to look back at it and be like, ‘D**n, I remember that time. I remember this,’ you know what I’m saying?”

In addition to retrospection, Nostalgia also gives fans a look into how Rod Wave has progressed and continues to evolve from an internal standpoint. “I just feel different… I’m in a different space. I’m growing. I’m growing up in this. The world’s watching me grow, you know what I’m saying?” he added. “Little do they know, I’m growing mentally too.”

Check out Rod Wave’s full sit-down with “Rap Life Radio” below.