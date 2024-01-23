YFN Lucci pleads guilty, receives 10-year prison sentence
The Atlanta talent accepted a plea deal that will also include 10 years of probation.
Today (Jan. 23), it was revealed by TMZ that YFN Lucci pled guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As part of a plea deal, the Atlanta rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison with another 10 years of probation to follow.
He was also given time served, beginning with his January 2021 arrest on aggravated assault and gang activity charges. As his attorney, Drew Findling, explained to the publication, YFN will become eligible for parole after 40 months behind bars, which — including the time served — could mean that the Long Live Nut talent will see freedom in a matter of months if he stays out of trouble.
“As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now,” Findling told TMZ. “The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career.” WSB-TV correspondent Michael Seiden reported the amount of time required as three-and-a-half months.
MORE DETAILS: As part of his negotiated plea, YFN Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but after serving a 1/3 of his sentence, he is eligible for parole. After getting credit for time served, he will be eligible for parole in 3.5 months.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024
MORE INFO: YFN Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling , on if his client will be called to testify as a witness in the #YSL trial: @wsbtv https://t.co/c5VBbva1Jp pic.twitter.com/3mrGTyJjzX— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024
Initially, Lucci — who’s real name is Rayshawn Bennett — was facing numerous felony counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole. The situation stemmed from a December 2020 drive-by shooting that left 28-year-old James Adams fatally injured.
As REVOLT previously reported, Lucci was among 12 others named in a 105-count RICO indictment filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Not long after the news hit, the 32-year-old shared a message to his fans on social media.
“Thank you for all your prayers and continued support,” he wrote at the time. “I am still incarcerated right now, but [I] am maintaining my innocence. To all my fans who have continued to show love and support, I’ll have some new music and content on the way!”
