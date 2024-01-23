Today (Jan. 23), it was revealed by TMZ that YFN Lucci pled guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As part of a plea deal, the Atlanta rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison with another 10 years of probation to follow.

He was also given time served, beginning with his January 2021 arrest on aggravated assault and gang activity charges. As his attorney, Drew Findling, explained to the publication, YFN will become eligible for parole after 40 months behind bars, which — including the time served — could mean that the Long Live Nut talent will see freedom in a matter of months if he stays out of trouble.

“As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now,” Findling told TMZ. “The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career.” WSB-TV correspondent Michael Seiden reported the amount of time required as three-and-a-half months.