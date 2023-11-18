Cassie Ventura and ex Sean “Diddy” Combs have officially agreed to settle the former’s lawsuit against the businessman on Friday (Nov. 17) evening, just one day after its initial filing.

In her legal documents, Ventura alleged that Combs abused her in a number of ways during their relationship. However, the two have now ended their legal process “amicably.”

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Ventura shared in a statement, by way of her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor.

Combs also added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Terms of the settlement, including monetary payouts, have not been revealed to the public.

After the settlement was reached, Combs’ attorney, Ben Brafman, reacted: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

With Ventura’s criminal allegations made against Combs, there were also several rumors swirling online about the mogul being under police watch. However, TMZ spoke with police officials and confirmed that those whispers were not true and there were zero open investigations on him.

On Thursday (Nov. 16) when Ventura filed her suit, Brafman quickly issued a response that his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

He also claimed that for the past six months, Ventura was seeking $30 million “under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”