Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career
The Atlanta talent will serve as both the series’ executive producer and music supervisor.
Today (Jan. 22), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ludacris has teamed up with BET+ to create a new series based on his life and career. The half-hour “dramedy” is said to be inspired by the rapper’s “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova,” and will follow “the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their Hip Hop radio station.”
Alongside Ludacris, the show will be executive produced by longtime manager Chaka Zulu, scriptwriter Noah Gardenswartz, Larry Wilmore, Malcolm D. Lee, Dominique Telson, Disturbing Tha Peace’s Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratman and Polygram Entertainment’s David Blackman. Unsurprisingly, Ludacris will be overseeing the music for the forthcoming series.
The unnamed production marks Ludacris’ latest foray into Hollywood. Back in November 2023, he took on a leading role in the Tim Story-directed Dashing Through the Snow, which premiered on Disney+ and starred the likes of Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Oscar Nuñez, Madison Skye Validum and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Months before that, Ludacris brought the popular character Tej Parker back for the 11th installment of the wildly popular Fast & Furious series.
As REVOLT previously reported, 2023 was also the year that Ludacris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I’m just so thankful,” he said during the official ceremony. “Getting a star is a statement, but … the even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected. And I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me to inspire me. So y’all be clapping for me all day; I’m gonna need y’all to give yourselves a round of applause because I’m nothing without you.”
