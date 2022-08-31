Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (F9), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends) and Teyonah Parris (Candyman) will star in the upcoming Disney+ film Dashing Through the Snow. The Tim Story-directed holiday comedy is already in production in Atlanta, per Deadline.

Dashing Through the Snow follows a divorced social worker employed with the Atlanta Police Department, played by Ludacris, whose painful childhood memories have led him to hate Christmas. As he and his daughter spend quality time on Christmas Eve, he must suddenly answer a work call. While accidentally upsetting a local politician, the social worker meets a man who helps him to see all of the joy and love that comes with Christmas.

Howery used social media to confirm that he will play the role of Saint Nick. “It’s an honor to play Santa Claus. Great cast and dope story. Stay tuned. This one is going to be special for the whole family!” he tweeted along with a photo of Ludacris and Parris. Howery shared the same announcement to his Instagram account. His comment section was filled with cheerful supporters. “Some of my favorite people,” one person wrote. “Ohhh, I love holiday movies,” another said.

Other actors to appear in the film include Oscar Nunez, Gina Brillon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis and Madison Skye Validum. Will Packer will produce the film through his company Will Packer Productions. The Christmas comedy is written by Scott Rosenberg. As we await Dashing Through the Snow’s 2023 holiday release, there are still plenty of ways to see the movie’s cast until then.

Ludacris currently has several projects in the works, like his Discovery+ cooking series, “Luda Can’t Cook.” The award-winning entertainer also serves as an executive producer for the Netflix animated series, “Karma’s World,” inspired by one of his daughters. On Sept. 9, his new thriller End of the Road with Queen Latifah will debut on Netflix. Parris has been cast in the upcoming film, The Marvels.