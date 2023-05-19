Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Ludacris has achieved a lot in his career over the past two decades. Yesterday (May 18), the Fast X star received a highly coveted honor in the entertainment world: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was surrounded by family and friends at the momentous ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese.

The high-profile attendees spoke at the podium to give Luda his flowers for his lengthy career from radio DJ to global superstar. But one moment in particular caught him off guard, and it wasn’t by any of the celebrities speaking. His eldest daughter, Karma, surprised him by showing up and sharing her thoughts on her hardworking dad.

The speech had Luda “fighting tears” as he admitted he was “glad that I had my sunglasses on today.” He confessed her heartfelt speech “blew me away.” “Usually, it’s not easy for people to keep certain things from me, but that was 100 percent a surprise. Seems like everybody knew but me!” he joked. “I’m a little pissed off right now. I’m a little mad.”

While the Fast & Furious actor was happy to be recognized for his work, he acknowledged that he wouldn’t be there without the support of his village, including some of the artists present. “No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to shatter those stereotypes and show people it’s possible in order to make everyone who got me here proud because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today,” he said. “I’m motivated by legacy and history.”

“I’m just so thankful,” he continued. “Getting a star is a statement, but to be clear about this statement, the even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected. And I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me to inspire me. So y’all be clapping for me all day; I’m gonna need y’all to give yourselves a round of applause because I’m nothing without you.”

Watch the full dedication ceremony below.

