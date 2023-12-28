Lil Baby brings out J. Cole for surprise performance during Atlanta concert
J. Cole, Quavo, Yung Miami, and more came out for Lil Baby’s sold-out birthday concert.
Lil Baby celebrated his 29th birthday with a grand homecoming show in Atlanta on Wednesday (Dec. 27) night. Titled “Lil Baby And Friends,” the event saw the rapper performing a number of his hits. It also featured guest appearances from J. Cole, Yung Miami, Quavo, and several more.
Despite having just one official song with Baby, Cole captivated the audience with a medley of his own tracks like “No Role Modelz” and “MIDDLE CHILD.” From videos shared that night, the pair seemingly didn’t do a rendition of their joint effort, “p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l.”
The North Carolina native had a remarkable 2023, scoring a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 thanks to his collaboration with Drake on “First Person Shooter.” He also received 27 new RIAA certifications in November, including six Gold and multiple Platinum plaques for records from albums like KOD and The Off-Season.
Check out the performance below.
@_zariaaaaaaaa
pretty girls love JCole!🫶🏽 #fy #atlanta #lilbaby #jcole #lilbabyconcert
Cole’s appearance at the concert aligned with his upcoming crop of shows. In early 2024, he and Drake will embark on the “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour.” The trek kicks off on Jan. 18 in Denver, Colorado. It also includes stops in major cities like New Orleans, Memphis, Tampa, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.
His long-awaited album, The Fall Off, is also slated to debut in 2024. Ahead of time, he’s been building anticipation through a number of features. He appeared on three songs from Dreamville signee Bas’ new LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up. The rapper also joined Lil Yachty for “The Secret Recipe,” Lil Durk for “All My Life,” and Gucci Mane for “There I Go.”
Meanwhile, Baby put out “Crazy” and “350” earlier this month. His last project was 2022’s It’s Only Me.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Offset reveals that he's back in "studio mode"
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
Lil Nas X raises eyebrows with new website
Lil Uzi Vert returns with "Red Moon" visual
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.