Lil Baby brings out J. Cole for surprise performance during Atlanta concert

Lil Baby celebrated his 29th birthday with a grand homecoming show in Atlanta on Wednesday (Dec. 27) night. Titled “Lil Baby And Friends,” the event saw the rapper performing a number of his hits. It also featured guest appearances from J. Cole, Yung Miami, Quavo, and several more.

Despite having just one official song with Baby, Cole captivated the audience with a medley of his own tracks like “No Role Modelz” and “MIDDLE CHILD.” From videos shared that night, the pair seemingly didn’t do a rendition of their joint effort, “p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l.”

The North Carolina native had a remarkable 2023, scoring a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 thanks to his collaboration with Drake on “First Person Shooter.” He also received 27 new RIAA certifications in November, including six Gold and multiple Platinum plaques for records from albums like KOD and The Off-Season.

Check out the performance below.

Cole’s appearance at the concert aligned with his upcoming crop of shows. In early 2024, he and Drake will embark on the “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour.” The trek kicks off on Jan. 18 in Denver, Colorado. It also includes stops in major cities like New Orleans, Memphis, Tampa, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

His long-awaited album, The Fall Off, is also slated to debut in 2024. Ahead of time, he’s been building anticipation through a number of features. He appeared on three songs from Dreamville signee Bas’ new LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up. The rapper also joined Lil Yachty for “The Secret Recipe,” Lil Durk for “All My Life,” and Gucci Mane for “There I Go.”

Meanwhile, Baby put out “Crazy” and “350” earlier this month. His last project was 2022’s It’s Only Me.