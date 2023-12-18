On Friday (Dec. 15), Bas returned with his fourth studio LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up, a 17-track effort with J. Cole, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, A$AP Ferg, and more as featured artists. The project was led by the singles “Diamonds,” “Passport Bros,” “Ho Chi Minh,” “Khartoum,” and “179 Deli.”

Said album was also accompanied by a visual for “Yao Ming,” a Linden Jay, Lydia Kitto, and Joe Harryson-produced effort that brought laid-back vibes and unrepentant raps about faith, wealth, and women.

“Let’s bring it back though, I know God love me, everyday he drop a bag though, never chasin’ money, it’s just somethin’ I attract though, business on the golf course, millions on these back four, blame it on my pops ’cause I can’t feel the top, no, I came off the top row, double to your noggin, she gon’ make the block woke when she get her back broke, I know what to ask for…”

Bas discussed the concept of We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up in an interview with HotNewHipHop and revealed that the FKJ-assisted “Risk” was “probably the genesis of it.”

“[Considering COVID-19], these careers have kind of grinded to a halt like everyone else. Everyone’s routine, their social life, everything was kind of disrupted, and I just found us having these conversations that we had never had before, you know?” he explained. “It was more so the things that we’re going through, the themes of the conversations, these moments we were going through. I wanted to find a way to approach every song kind of from that level.”

Press play on We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up and the video for “Yao Ming” below.