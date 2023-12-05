Today (Dec. 5), Bas revealed the tracklist and release date for his forthcoming LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up.

The project spans 17 tracks and is slated to come out on Dec. 15. It will contain contributions from Adekunle Gold, Amaarae, Blxckie, ASAP Ferg, FKJ, and Sha Sha, among others. The Dreamville artist also teamed up with AJ Tracey for “179 Deli” last Thursday (Nov. 30).

Other pre-release singles include “Diamonds” and the J. Cole-assisted “Passport Bros.” The latter amassed over 1.8 million views on YouTube for its accompanying visuals.

“We did that song about a month ago, and I’d never done a song, shot a video, and released it so quickly. Mind you, my last solo album was in 2018, and now my new album is done, and I’m ready to go,” Bas told New Wave Magazine in August. “Me and Cole were here [London] in May for the Ari Lennox show and Cole came back with some outside energy that I hadn’t really seen since the early years of touring.”

He added, “We did the record in Miami and just put it out so [quickly]. We usually sit with s**t for years and come back to it and redo the drums or rewrite parts, and I think it’s very taxing to work that way. I think when you just do a song in the moment, you feel it a lot more.”

We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up will serve as a follow-up to 2018’s Milky Way. The rapper’s third studio album spawned popular tracks like “Tribe,” “Boca Raton” with Ferg, and “Barack Obama Special.” Ari Lennox, Moe Moks, and Correy C were among other artists who made guest appearances on the LP.

Bas is slated to perform at Dreamville Fest next year. It’s set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6 and 7, 2024.