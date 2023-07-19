Back in January, Bas announced his fourth studio LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up. He also gave folks a taste of what to expect with the single and visual for “Diamonds.”

Earlier today (July 19), the Dreamville star added to that with “Passport Bros,” his latest collaboration with J. Cole. Produced by DZL, Luca Mauti, and AzizTheShake, the infectious tune takes inspiration from Afrobeats and Amapiano, creating the perfect environment for Bas’ carefree bars about enjoying libations and traveling the globe.

“No more dares, only truths, girl, how ’bout we go? Go up shelf, we not drinkin’ Casamigos, are you impaired? You’re not there, but I’m a little, Clase Azul got me singin’, ‘I love you too,’ Bassy, Captain Clase, girl, come drive my boat, ring that bell, bet they follow wherever we go, DZL got that Captain Morgan, pour him three more, then stand up, please, let me see you put your hands on your knees…”

“Passport Bros” boasts an accompanying clip that comes courtesy of Simon Chasalow. Matching the song’s vibes, the video shows Bas, Cole, and friends living it up in Johannesburg, Tokyo, and Barcelona.

It’s been five years since Bas liberated his most recent album, the 14-track Milky Way, which contained notable appearances from Cole, Ari Lennox, A$AP Ferg, LION BABE, and more. Since then, he contributed to the Dreamville compilations Revenge of the Dreamers III (from which he earned a No. 1 on the Billboard 200) and the DJ Drama-backed D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The Paris-born, NYC-raised talent also remained on the radar with his Spilled Milk 1 and Pick Me Up EPs, which collectively boasted assists from the likes of JID, EARTHGANG, Lil Tjay, KDDO, and Gunna. Press play on “Passport Bros” below.