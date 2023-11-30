On Tuesday (Nov. 28), Bas dropped off a new single titled “179 Deli,” a drill and Jersey club-inspired offering that features an assist from West London talent AJ Tracey. On the Gage Brown, Deputy, Lydia Kitto, and J. Lloyd-produced offering, the Dreamville talent keeps the party going with lightning-fast rhymes and street-oriented subject matter.

“‘He cool, but he outside too much and everything,’ I’m not on the scene, I am the scene, I can’t poli with no thottie, love, you the brokest b**ch I ever seen, next, I’m on these f**k n**gas’ heads too, all you d**k-sucking clique-jumping n**gas in my ear, tryna spit something I ain’t tryna hear, b**ch, y’all in the red too, off with his head too, don’t run, n**ga, arm and a leg too, squad-type mental, judgmental…”

“179 Deli” is the latest to be taken from Bas’ upcoming fourth studio LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up. Previously, the Queens-based emcee prepped fans for said album with the well-received drops “Diamonds,” “Ho Chi Minh,” “Passport Bros” with J. Cole, and “Khartoum” with Adekunle Gold.

It’s been five years since Bas liberated his most recent full-length album, Milky Way, a 14-track offering with assists from Cole, Ari Lennox, A$AP Ferg, LION BABE, mOma+Guy, and more. Since then, he remained on the radar with the EPs Spilled Milk 1 and [BUMP] Pick Me Up. He was also a major contributor on the Dreamville compilations Revenge of the Dreamers III, which earned all parties a Billboard 200 No. 1, and the DJ Drama-backed D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Press play on Bas and AJ Tracey‘s “179 Deli” below. We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up is expected to arrive before the end of 2023.