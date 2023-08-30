On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Bas unveiled a new video for “Ho Chi Minh,” a Kel-P-produced effort that sees the Dreamville star pouring his heart out about his vices and its effects on his overall health.

“She asked me, ‘Aren’t you exhausted?’ I said, ‘That’s what they make drugs for isn’t it?’ Please don’t judge, I need your love while I’m still in it, vision blurrin’, that’s how I know that I’m feelin’ it, are you hearin’ it? God whispers, guide me to a higher plane, how I came down back to earth and got high again, I done gained nothin’ but pain in this form, I could find warmth, but I stayed in the storm…”

The accompanying clip for “Ho Chi Minh” is directed by Ryan Doubiago and shows Bas in a packed rave, seemingly chasing a high via alcohol. After a short period of presumed gaiety, the NYC-based talent appears to find a moment of clarity before putting his glass down and leaving the venue.

Bas’ latest drop is expected to appear on his recently announced LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up, which is led by other well-received cuts like “Diamonds” and “Passport Bros” with J. Cole. An official release date for his fourth studio effort is yet to be confirmed.

Back in 2018, fans were treated to the 14-track Milky Way, complete with collaborations alongside Cole, Ari Lennox, A$AP Ferg, LION BABE, and more. Since then, he joined his Dreamville squad on 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III and 2022’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Bas also remained on the radar with his Spilled Milk 1 and Pick Me Up EPs, which collectively boasted assists from the likes of JID, EARTHGANG, Lil Tjay, KDDO, and Gunna. Press play on “Ho Chi Minh” below.