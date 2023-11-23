Shortly after the announcement, a representative from Zulu’s legal counsel, Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver LLC, reiterated their initial claims of self-defense.

“From the beginning of this case, Mr. Zulu was committed to a fair process,” Banks wrote in a message shared on Zulu’s social media. “He fully believes that after a thoughtful examination of all the facts and evidence related to this matter, District Attorney Willis reached an appropriate and just decision.”

The statement continued, “It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that there was a loss of life under extraordinary circumstances. However, it is now time for Mr. Zulu to put this difficult process behind him, and to focus on the support and nurturing of his family.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Zulu, Benton and another individual were wounded outside of Atlanta’s APT 4B restaurant in June 2022. The incident began with an apparent argument that escalated into a full-on brawl, which then led to shots being fired. In the aftermath, Zulu was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.