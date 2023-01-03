The U.S. Virgin Islands district attorney is out of a job just days after filing a lawsuit claiming that JPMorgan Chase turned a “blind eye” to Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-lasting sex trafficking rink.

U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr confirmed the firing of Attorney General Denise George in a statement received by the Virgin Islands Consortium on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

“I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend,” said Bryan Jr. “I thank her for her service to the people of the Territory during the past four years as Attorney General and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

According to reports, Assistant Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs has been appointed to serve as interim district attorney.

Bryan denies George’s firing being related to her recent lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Richard Motta Jr., the governor’s communications director, said that the reports are not “entirely” true, and refused to make any further comments.

On Dec. 28, Bloomberg reported that George took legal action against the nation’s largest bank in Manhattan federal court as an “ongoing effort” to hold those who assisted with Epstein’s activities liable. Days later, she was fired.

The lawsuit states that George, who served as the territory’s attorney general for four years, claims JPMorgan Chase violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the Virgin Islands Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and the Virgin Islands Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

“The Attorney General brings this action, after presenting her findings in September 2022, in her ongoing effort to protect public safety and to hold accountable those who facilitated or participated in, directly or indirectly, the trafficking enterprise Epstein helmed,” read the suit. “The investigation revealed that JP Morgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

The U.S. Virgin Islands has demanded a jury trial for charges including participating in sex trafficking.