11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related
From Snoop Dogg and Brandy to RuPaul and Cory Booker, here are 11 pairs of celebrities who — as unlikely as it may seem — are related.
Between advanced DNA testing and just pure coincidence, there happen to be several unlikely famous pairs who are related. Hollywood is a very small town, and whether they share a last name or not, many celebrities have familial connections that aren’t well-known. From RuPaul and Cory Booker to Snoop Dogg and Brandy, the genetic ties are equal parts surprising and entertaining. For instance, who would’ve guessed both Tracy Morgan and Yara Shahidi are related to one of Hip Hop’s greatest of all time? And did you know Ludacris is kin with a late comedy GOAT?
Check out these unexpected family ties below.
1. Ciara and Derek Jeter
Ciara found a new relative during a recent appearance on the PBS series hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., “Finding Your Roots.” Ciara was reviewing ancestry results when Gates told her that she had a cousin in the industry who shared similar DNA. She was shocked upon finding out that Derek Jeter was the mystery relative. According to Gates, Ciara and Jeter “share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 24th chromosome DNA,” which happened to be on Jeter’s maternal side.
2. Ludacris and Richard Pryor
According to Ludacris, he and the legendary comedian Richard Pryor share family ties. In an interview with People, Luda admitted, “He’s like my fifth, or sixth or seventh cousin, something like that. I never got a chance to meet him. But I’m a big fan of his.”
3. Cory Booker and RuPaul
During RuPaul’s visit to “Finding Your Roots,” he was informed that he shares a long stretch of DNA with Senator Cory Booker. “He looks like my kin,” RuPaul said. “There’s a sweetness about him that I’ve always loved and an intellect that’s undeniable. But every time I’ve ever seen him, he reminds me of my cousin Yula.”
The two have since discussed their family ties in person on RuPaul’s short-lived talk show.
4. Saweetie and Gabrielle Union
In December 2018, actress Gabrielle Union revealed that she and Saweetie are second cousins. The two are seen occasionally supporting each other on social media and posing for family photos together. Union tweeted, “Her father and I are first cousins.”
Yup. Her father and I are 1st cousins. Her grandma is my aunt Joanne Glass who I based Eva from "Deliver Us From Eva" on. #FunFact #DozensOfCousins https://t.co/cR3jB2niyg
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 5, 2018
5. Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker
“Today” show host Al Roker and rock star Lenny Kravitz revealed in 2011 that they are second cousins, related through their grandfathers. “We both have Roker,” Kravitz said during an appearance on “Today.” “My mother was Roxie Roker, [and] my grandfather [was] Albert Roker from the Bahamas. Has to be.”
6. Tracy Morgan and Nas
On “Finding Your Roots,” Tracy Morgan discovered that his longtime friend Nas is actually his cousin. “I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas are third cousins on my mom’s side,” Morgan exclaimed. Upon sharing the news with Nas, Morgan said that they both cried on the phone.
7. Yara Shahidi and Nas
Actress Yara Shahidi and Nas are second cousins and have sat down for conversations about their family ties. Yara’s mom, actress Keri Shahidi, is the rapper’s cousin. Yara also recalled a time serving as a flower girl in Nas’ wedding to Kelis in 2005.
8. Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder
The talented Janet Jackson revealed that legendary music maker Stevie Wonder is her third cousin. “People don’t know this one,” she said during an interview with a BBC reporter. “Stevie is actually our cousin on my mother’s side. We don’t talk about this… but yeah, he is.”
9. Snoop Dogg and Brandy
West Coast icon Snoop Dogg and songstress Brandy are first cousins. According to ESSENCE, both have family from McComb, Mississippi. This also makes Brandy’s brother, Ray J, cousins with Snoop as well.
10. Nia Long and Sommore
Nia Long and comedian Sommore are half-sisters who share the same father. However, their relationship is seemingly non-existent since Long publicly admitted to a rocky relationship with her dad, and the two have different mothers.
11. Marsai Martin and Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe and Marsai Martin found out they were cousins during a conversation at a Golden Globes after-party. As Martin’s mom began naming family members, Monáe realized that they share relatives, which made her and Martin related, too. Monáe refers to her and Martin as being “cousins on cousins on cousins.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
will.i.am announces new radio show with AI co-host
21 OG rappers who aged like fine wine
13 female rappers to watch in 2024
Playboi Carti turns up in "EVILJ0RDAN" visual
Tyla earns her first platinum plaque with "Water"
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis
Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.
Eddie Murphy stars in teaser trailer for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024.