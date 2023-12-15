On Thursday (Dec. 14), it was confirmed that Lil Baby and Saweetie have joined the cast of “BMF” for the series’ third season. The two rappers will appear alongside the likes of 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo, Steve Harris and Cynthia Bailey in upcoming episodes, the first of which will premiere on Starz on March 1, 2024.

“I’m for the culture, you know the vibes,” said “BMF” executive producer 50 Cent on social media. “This season is fire, a little more Atlanta in it. Let’s go!”

According to Deadline, Lil Baby will play foot soldier Payne while Saweetie will play former college athlete Keeya. The official Instagram account for the show shared some screenshots of the two mid-scene. 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo, both of whom rocked unique hairstyles for their roles as Stacks and Rodney “Greeny” Green, respectively, could also be spotted in the post.