AFROTECH Conference isn’t just about music, it’s slated to bring together top tech companies with thousands of Black professionals, many of whom are shaping recruiting and DEI initiatives at America’s largest corporations. Executives from Netflix, YouTube, Salesforce, Google Play, Adobe, Meta, John Deere, Morgan Stanley, Getty Images, Grammarly, AT&T, Accenture, and many more are expected to show up and share their insights and visions for the future.

According to the official website, the event is known as the largest Black tech gathering where attendees are given opportunities to connect with a universal community of over 20,000 innovators during a series of digital and in-person events. It will be “filled with dynamic programming on emerging trends, networking opportunities with industry leaders and conversations with top tech recruiters.”

