On Tuesday (Oct. 17), AFROTECH Conference announced that Saweetie will be hitting its official music stage as a special guest on Saturday, Nov. 4.
As previously reported by REVOLT, back in August, it was confirmed that Rick Ross will headline the AFROTECH Music experience taking place during the five-day event — Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 5 — in Austin, Texas. This will be the second year in a row that the annual conference is hosting this music event. Aside from Saweetie and Ross, the show will also include performances from DJ Spinderella, DJ Hunny Bee, Joe Kay, Andre Power, and Jadab0o, just to name a few. Check out the full lineup below.
AFROTECH Conference isn’t just about music, it’s slated to bring together top tech companies with thousands of Black professionals, many of whom are shaping recruiting and DEI initiatives at America’s largest corporations. Executives from Netflix, YouTube, Salesforce, Google Play, Adobe, Meta, John Deere, Morgan Stanley, Getty Images, Grammarly, AT&T, Accenture, and many more are expected to show up and share their insights and visions for the future.
According to the official website, the event is known as the largest Black tech gathering where attendees are given opportunities to connect with a universal community of over 20,000 innovators during a series of digital and in-person events. It will be “filled with dynamic programming on emerging trends, networking opportunities with industry leaders and conversations with top tech recruiters.”
In related news, last month, Saweetie teamed up with Tinder for the Swipe Off challenge. Every time college students at participating schools sent a “Like,” “Super Like” or “Nope,” Tinder kept track and the college that had the most swipes by Oct. 6 received a free concert from the “BIRTHDAY” rapper and a special guest.
