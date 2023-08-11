AFROTECH Conference is returning to Austin, Texas this year from Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 5, and Rick Ross is slated to headline the AFROTECH Music experience taken place during the event.

“Being the headliner at AFROTECH Conference’s music event is more than just a performance to me,” the “Aston Martin Music” hitmaker said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of hustlers, creators, and innovators. It’s a chance to showcase the power of hard work, dedication, and staying true to your dreams.” This will be the second year in a row that the annual conference is hosting this music event. In addition to Ross, AFROTECH Music will include performances from DJ Spinderella, Soulection’s DJ Hunny Bee, Joe Kay, Andre Power, Jadab0o, and more.

According to the event’s official website, AFROTECH Conference is known as the largest Black tech gathering where attendees are given opportunities to connect with a global community with over 20,000 Black tech innovators during a series of “digital and in-person events filled with dynamic programming on emerging trends, networking opportunities with industry leaders and conversations with top tech recruiters.”

The five-day convocation will bring together top tech companies with thousands of Black professionals, many of whom are shaping recruiting and DEI initiatives at America’s largest corporations. Executives from Netflix, YouTube, Salesforce, Google Play, Adobe, Meta, John Deere, Morgan Stanley, Getty Images, Grammarly, AT&T, and Accenture, just to name a few, are expected to speak this year.