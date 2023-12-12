On Monday (Dec. 11), Ciara took to social media to announce the birth of Amora Princess Wilson, her third child with husband Russell Wilson and fourth overall. In addition to sharing an image of the newborn girl, she also revealed that the baby’s weight was nine pounds and one ounce.
Celebrity peers like Oprah Winfrey, Lewis Hamilton, Vanessa Bryant, Serena Williams, Ludacris, and Janelle Monáe congratulated the Georgia talent in the comments. Scores of fans and supporters have also taken to Twitter to deliver a myriad of positive reactions. “I love that Ciara is giving her girls her middle name Princess,” said user moiciaratoo. “They’re already being crowned princesses. Love that for them.”
Another user, Druske, mentioned that said birth happened not long after Ciara was spotted at Russell’s Sunday (Dec. 10) NFL game in Los Angeles. “Ciara attended the Broncos game to watch Russell bring home a win and then turned around and delivered a healthy baby girl,” he tweeted. “Ciara worked her entire pregnancy and had fun with it. She is such a boss.”
Other fans couldn’t help but express their amazement at Amora’s size. “Ciara was walking around at all the events carrying a nine-pound baby on her bladder!? Lawd!” stated AmeriKraut, while JoVoiceofreason wrote, “Russell better get Ciara a nice push gift because nine pounds…. Women are warriors!”
In addition to supporting her spouse, Ciara recently appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of The Color Purple, in which she plays the character Nettie Harris. In between rubbing shoulders with cast members like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Colman Domingo, the Beauty Marks star also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her pregnancy.
“The thing is — to me — when you bring a new life, it’s such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they’re turnt,” she joked to the reporter. “It’s like the Three Stooges, you never know what you’re going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, ‘What’s that going to be like?'”
Check out some tweets to Ciara from the fans below.
Yesterday Ciara attended the Broncos game to watch Russell bring home a Win and then turned around and delivered a healthy baby girl.— Lil Plant Daddy 🌱 (@Druske) December 11, 2023
Ciara worked her entire pregnancy and had fun with it. She is such a boss. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ht7S4eAbl3
Russell better get Ciara a nice push gift bc 9 lbs .. women are warriors!— . (@JoVoiceofreason) December 11, 2023
Ciara on her 4th baby and y’all still bring up Future. Let it go— 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) December 12, 2023
Ciara’s genes don’t be fighting back 😭— kario. (@itsKARY_) December 11, 2023
Everyone looks like Russell.
Ciara and Russ make some beautiful babies.— dee. (@LeciJ_) December 11, 2023
Talk about a Victory Monday! Congrats to Russell Wilson and Ciara on the birth of their new baby https://t.co/OCT6EfucUH— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 11, 2023
