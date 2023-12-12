On Monday (Dec. 11), Ciara took to social media to announce the birth of Amora Princess Wilson, her third child with husband Russell Wilson and fourth overall. In addition to sharing an image of the newborn girl, she also revealed that the baby’s weight was nine pounds and one ounce.

Celebrity peers like Oprah Winfrey, Lewis Hamilton, Vanessa Bryant, Serena Williams, Ludacris, and Janelle Monáe congratulated the Georgia talent in the comments. Scores of fans and supporters have also taken to Twitter to deliver a myriad of positive reactions. “I love that Ciara is giving her girls her middle name Princess,” said user moiciaratoo. “They’re already being crowned princesses. Love that for them.”

Another user, Druske, mentioned that said birth happened not long after Ciara was spotted at Russell’s Sunday (Dec. 10) NFL game in Los Angeles. “Ciara attended the Broncos game to watch Russell bring home a win and then turned around and delivered a healthy baby girl,” he tweeted. “Ciara worked her entire pregnancy and had fun with it. She is such a boss.”