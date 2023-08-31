Today (Aug. 31), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey took to social media to announce the People’s Fund of Maui initiative, which aims to provide direct funding to effected residents of Hawaii’s Lahaina and Kula regions following a series of deadly wildfires. To date, 115 lives have been lost as a result of the island disaster.

“We were so concerned about what was happening in Maui that we were texting back and forth, and I read this article that Dolly Parton had given money in her community, and I said, ‘I think this is the answer,'” Oprah explained in a short Instagram video with The Rock standing next to her. “And so we have created the People’s Fund of Maui that will put money directly in the hands of the people who need it right now. So if you send a donation… that money is going to go to one of many residents who have been displaced in Maui. We guarantee.”