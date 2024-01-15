On Sunday (Jan. 14), scores of football fans watched the Detroit Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams in a painstakingly close victory, earning the former their first playoff win in 32 years. Among the many big names in Ford Field was Eminem, who could be spotted cheering his team on in fan-recorded footage.

Just prior to the wildcard game taking place, the Michigan legend took to Instagram to share a series of posts in support of the Lions — one of which was humorously directed at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Stafford. What’d I say? You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it,” Eminem said in a short video clip in reference to 2022’s Super Bowl LVI. “I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you! Can you just let us have this one? Just this one.” Subsequent clips showed the Hip Hop veteran talking about his New Year’s resolution — “for the Lion’s to win the Super Bowl” — and his intent to participate in the aforementioned matchup once the third quarter began.