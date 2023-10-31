On Monday (Oct. 30), NFL fans tuned into ESPN to watch the Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. Jack Harlow was in the building and paid a visit to the “Monday Night Countdown” desk to share some big news with commentators Ryan Clark and Michelle Beisner-Buck. “I’m proud to say that I’m doing the halftime show at the Thanksgiving game in Detroit in just a little under a month,” the Louisville talent revealed during the broadcast.
Harlow was also asked about how it feels to be performing in the same city where Eminem is from. “I mean, it’s insane. You know, just to be in the hometown of somebody I look up to, and they paved so much of the way [and] made it okay in a certain sense, it means the world,” he added. “There’s a little bit of a weight to it. You show up and you feel like the people in this town have a high standard.”
The “First Class” talent continued, “I’ve put a lot of thought into it, but if I’m being honest, I’ve kind of been racking my brain about how I wanna do this halftime show ’cause it can’t be run of the mill. It’s an opportunity, and I think you can either do the bare minimum or you can seize it.”
Previously, Harlow collaborated with Eminem on “Killer (Remix),” a 2021 collaboration that also featured Cordae. The original version of the D.A. Got That Dope-produced cut could be found on 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition).
“We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me,” he admitted to Billboard months after the song’s release. “I haven’t shared it with the world yet, but I can’t wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get.”
