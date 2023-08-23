Today (Aug. 23), TMZ reported that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have taken legal action against a fan who recently encroached upon their property. On Monday (Aug. 21), Aiko filed a temporary restraining order after claiming a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees entered onto the property she shares with Sean, their son, and her daughter. The request asked that the overzealous individual be required to stay 100 yards away from the family. In response, the judge denied the order for the time being and set up a court hearing for Sept. 14.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Sean and Aiko welcomed their first child, Noah Hasani, back in November 2022. “After 24 hours of labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” the Detroit rapper stated on Instagram after his girlfriend gave birth. “Happy, healthy, and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you, son.”