Lil Nas X said that he was turning over a new leaf after spending the better part of the last two years pulling off antics that had some people accusing him of reveling in the devil’s playground. His controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and his MSCHF Satan shoes containing a drop of human blood did little to convince his detractors otherwise.

But now, in his self-proclaimed “Christian era,” he is still stirring the pot of controversy and prompting some to call out his actions as going too far for likes. Lil Nas X released the video for his new single, “J CHRIST,” on Jan. 12, seemingly prompting an onslaught of discourse about his artistry.

In it, viewers can see him depicted as Jesus nailed to the cross, as Moses splitting the Red Sea, as an angelic figure breaking the ankles of the devil in a game of holy basketball, as well as a host of other biblically themed scenes.

“This the most disrespectful s**t I ever seen in my life… Bruh, find you something else to play with besides Jesus. If you don’t believe in Jesus… just don’t play with it all… Don’t play with nobody religion,” said Hurricane Chris in a video shared to Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 13). He also claimed that the polarizing two-time Grammy Award winner has “sick thoughts” in his head and that he would be praying for him.

Lecrae added to the ongoing conversations about the MONTERO artist’s latest artistic expressions in a Jan. 12 tweet. He stated, “Okay, I gotta admit, Lil Nas is playing with fire [by] mocking Jesus. He’s getting the attention he wants from folks at the risk of searing his conscious. Still, if God can transform King Neb, murders, slave masters, sex workers, etc., he can add another blasphemer to the list.”

However, the Christian rapper-singer reshared the message with a lengthy caption on Instagram on Saturday. There, he reminded others who were offended by the 24-year-old’s antics that “God used different means to demonstrate his anger before Christ came… Be thankful that God is patient because many of us benefit from that grace” as well as to “remember to pray for folks who are blinded as we once were.”

Leading up to the release of his music video, Lil Nas X gagged social media users when he posted an image of a signed acceptance letter to Liberty University to study Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies. Soon after, the school set the record straight about him not being a student.