On Wednesday (Jan. 10), Lil Nas X shared a trailer for his upcoming release, “J CHRIST.” The 20-second clip shows a never-ending line of people dressed in white as they ascend the stairway to heaven. Said trailer followed the official artwork reveal for “J. CHRIST,” complete with an image of the Georgia talent being hoisted into the air on a cross.

Lil Nas X‘s latest promotional drop marked a continuation of increasingly religious themes shared by the “Old Town Road” star since he teased a gospel-inspired single in November 2023. Not long after, he launched a website that asked fans to save him from Satan.