On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Lil Nas X decided to stir the pot with his latest website, which asks fans to help save him from Satan.

“Has the devil-worshipping pop artist finally been sacrificed to his master?” a message asks those who visit the nostalgically designed page. “Why is he secluding himself? What is he preparing for? This site will answer all these questions and more! We will find Montero and we will save him by returning his heart to J. Christ’s light!”

The tongue-in-cheek message continues as users scroll further. “In one of his music videos… Lil Nas X can be seen twerking on Satan himself,” the statement reads. “Perhaps the devil has possessed Nas X with the spirit of sin to influence the world into d**nation. That is why Nas has been away from the spotlight. To arrange a scheme against the world with Satan and probably twerk on him some more!” The website contains other controversial additions like the Georgia talent’s “specific location in hell” and an ongoing reminder of how long it’s been since the release of his debut LP.