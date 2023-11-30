It looks like Lil Nas X is ready to deliver new music to his fans. On Wednesday (Nov. 29), the genre-bending star took to Twitter to tease a new song in a short video. “Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” he asked in the description as the clip saw him singing about needing help from a higher power.

“Father, stretch my hands, the lonely road seems to last the longest, help me with my plans, everything seems to go nowhere, oh, free me from worry and wanting pity, free me from all this envy in me, I don’t want these feelings, I don’t want these feelings, I call on angels, I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah, give me hope when I feel, give me hope when I feel less…”