It’s been a rocky few years for Hurricane Chris. Back in March, the “A Bay Bay” rapper was found not guilty of a 2020 shooting that took the life of 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris. In an interview that TMZ published this morning (Sept. 4), the Shreveport talent opened up about the steps he’s taken following that verdict.

“My thing is to make sure that I get the message out as much as possible that I feel for everybody involved in the situation,” he said. “I continue to give my condolences to the family because I have close friends inside of that family. I talk to ’em every day. I just got off the phone yesterday with the deceased [man’s] cousin, same last name. So, never will I be disrespectful. I grew up with this dude, you know what I’m sayin’?”

He continued, “No matter what happens, you wanna be respectful about whatever you can be respectful about. Because I’m from Louisiana; it’s small. This ain’t California, this ain’t Chicago. You run your mouth in a reckless manner, and you’re [probably] gonna have consequences.”