A Louisiana woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her grandfather in the face for confronting her about her hygiene habits — or lack thereof.

According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office yesterday (Aug. 30), cops responded to an emergency domestic disturbance call at a home on the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road in Keithville. Before Carrington Harris, 22, was arrested on Monday (Aug. 28), she had ran away to a woods nearby before authorities found her a few hours later hiding behind a nearby home.

“Detectives said Harris and her grandparents began arguing after they asked her to shower. She began damaging property inside the house and then turned the power off from outside,” the press release read. “Detectives say while the couple was trying to restrain Harris, she escaped and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, using it to stab her grandfather.”

Harris is currently booked at the Caddo Correctional Center with no bond set as of today (Aug. 31). She was charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South to treat his injuries. There is no update on his condition at the moment.

