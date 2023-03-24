Photo: Bruce Leighty via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  03.24.2023

A Las Vegas resident is dead after being fatally stabbed while riding a public bus within the city. The tragic incident occurred after the victim got into a verbal altercation with a fellow passenger.

A Clark County grand jury charged 59-year-old Aaron Cole with the murder of Dominique Lucas, 30, after the pair exchanged words on an RTC bus on Feb. 26, the New York Post said yesterday (March 23). In a video shown to the Las Vegas courtroom, moments before the deadly attack happened, Lucas yelled to Cole, ​​“I wasn’t bothering you.” The two were sitting next to one another. It was after Lucas shouted those words that Cole took out a knife and began to repeatedly stab the unsuspecting passenger.

Lucas jumped from his seat and ran to the front of the bus in a panic, screaming, “Let me off” to the driver. Unfortunately, he continued along his route. Cole followed the frantic victim and stabbed him for approximately four more minutes. With nowhere to run, Lucas returned to his seat. The driver was then captured on the bus’ security video pressing a button to call for help. Police confirmed the fatal offense took place at 4:50 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene at 4:58 p.m. The Clark County coroner’s office revealed Lucas died as a result of his 33 stab wounds.

During court, a grand juror asked the driver if it was his duty to physically stop any passenger attacks. “Not that I know of,” the man responded, adding, “The first priority is your own safety, so I’ve got to make sure I’m safe enough to operate that bus for the other passengers also.” As of this week, the driver was still employed with the company. Cole, however, had run-ins with the law before the Las Vegas attack. Just 10 days before, he was arrested on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon concerning a separate bus incident. Also, from 1994 to 2017, Cole spent 23 years behind bars for second-degree murder.

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023
