On Monday (Nov. 14), the Department of Justice announced four men were charged with holding women captive in exchange for sexual favors. Among the men was a Kansas City law enforcement official who allegedly promised to protect the other three.

Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, Richard Robinson and former Kansas City Detective Roger Golubski are facing life in prison for conspiring to hold young women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude. They were indicted by a grand jury, and prosecutors claimed the crimes happened between 1996 and 1998. Authorities believe during this time, Brooks, Roberson and Robinson sexually assaulted various women, beat and threatened them.

Brooks is reportedly responsible for providing the Kansas City apartment where the illegal affairs happened. Former Detective Golubski is accused of taking money from the three in exchange for police protection while also engaging in the rape of a young woman. All four men received charges for conspiracy to hold women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude. Brooks, Robinson and Roberson were additionally charged with forcing a woman to provide sexual services to Roberson. Prosecutors also charged ​​Brooks, Roberson and Golubski for holding another young woman captive and forcing her to render sexual services to adult men, including them.

According to CBS News, this isn’t Golubski’s first run-in with the law. In September, it was revealed that the former Kansas City detective is facing another possible life sentence for crimes committed between 1998 and 2001. He allegedly violated civil rights by acting under the color of law to commit aggravated sexual assaults. Over the summer, Golubski found his name in scandal again when one of his previous cases made headlines. Lamonte McIntyre is a former inmate who spent 23 years behind bars after being wrongfully imprisoned by the former Kansas City official. In 1994, when McIntyre was just 17 years old, Golubski was accused of coercing the teen’s mother into sexual acts in order to help her son.

In June, the McIntyre family was awarded over $12 million in a settlement with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Golubski retired in 2010.