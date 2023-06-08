Today (June 8), a random stabbing attack in a French playground in the Jardins de l’Europe lakeside park has left two adults and four children injured. The crime happened in Annecy, France and the person responsible is said to be “a Syrian refugee.”
Graphic videos uploaded to social media showed a man in dark clothing wielding a knife as he ran up to unsuspecting visitors and began stabbing them in the French park’s playground. One woman was pushing a stroller, and as she frantically tried to run away, the attacker repeatedly stabbed her and the child she was with. Another man, who happened to be passing by, attempted to intervene, but was also jabbed multiple times.
“We are talking about a Syrian refugee who has refugee status in Sweden and who applied for asylum in France, but this was overridden by the Swedish one,” French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said in a statement obtained by CBS News. “This person has no criminal record and neither does he have any kind of psychiatric record.” While the unprovoked stabbing is still under investigation, public prosecutor Linne Bonnett disclosed there’s no reason to believe the crime was related to “any kind of terrorist motivation.”
Local cops quickly arrived at the scene and captured the suspect before he fled. The lone assailant was “arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police,” according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, and at least three of the kids were in critical condition. French President Emmanuel Macron called the stabbings an “absolutely cowardly attack.” In a social media post, he continued, “Children and an adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as with their families and the emergency services on the scene.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant is officially open
Trending
B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'
On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.
Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'
Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!
B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show
After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.
Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.