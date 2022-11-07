Last week, Lecrae unveiled the fourth installment of his critically acclaimed Church Clothes series, complete with 13 songs and additional appearances from Nobigdyl., Jon Keith, A.I. The Anomaly, Andy Mineo, WHATUPRG, Jordan L’Oreal, and PJ Morton. Prior to its release, he explained the meaning behind the album and its predecessors in an Instagram post:

“The Church Clothes projects are special to me because they are the GREATEST representation of who I am. A kid raised in hip hop culture who came to know Jesus. Both are a part of who I am. I’m what happens when ‘Outkast meets the writings of Moses.’ We all have a lane God calls us to run in. Run your race as I run mine.”

In addition, fans were also able to check out a new visual for the Church Clothes 4 standout “Still In America,” a presumed continuation of Lecrae‘s “Welcome to America.” Directed by Isaac Deitz, the clip shows Lecrae taking a walk down a street as things become increasingly chaotic around him, matching the song’s socially and politically charged subject matter:

“I’m still in America, beautiful, elegant, sinful, and arrogant, it’s plenty hysteria after they shot at them schools in that new cafeteria, don’t sneak in our area, ’cause if you ain’t patriotic, you might be a terrorist, I know it’s embarrassin’, we say united we stand, but divisions are therapy, no GED, no EBT, just BBL, that CDC said quarantine, my PPP said, look at your race, what they gon’ say? Stay in your place…”

Church Clothes 4 follows last December’s No Church in a While, Lecrae’s joint project with 1K Phew. Prior to that, he liberated Restoration in 2020, which boasted collaborations alongside the likes of YK Osiris, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DaniLeigh, and BJ the Chicago Kid. Check out Church Clothes 4 and the video for “Still in America” below.