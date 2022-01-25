Back in December, Lecrae teamed up with 1K Phew for the joint effort No Church In A While, which contains 10 songs and a couple of assists from WHATUPRG and Hulvey on the closing cut “Save Us.” This past weekend, the Houston to Atlanta duo dropped off a visual from No Church In A While for “MOVE,” which is produced by Phenom_j and sees the artists determined to keep their energy and vibrations as high as possible:

“Say somethin’, move it, hop out the whip, let’s do it, jump off the stage, I’m too lit, jump back and get on the bus, I’m coolin’, I’m in the script, makin’ sure, I don’t slip while I’m fishin’ outside in the pool and, I tell lil’ bro, I’ma show him the ropes, so I pull out my Bible to school him, it’s too many rappers who don’t know their mission, they want my position, too caught up in numbers or caught up in wonderin’ if I’m a Christian…”

Directed by Jerrell Lamar and Caleb Seales, the accompanying clip for “MOVE” sees Lecrae and 1K phew holding court as generals over some soldier recruits, who mostly stand at attention while they perform their lyrics out in a field. The duo can also be seen performing the track in and on top of a school bus.

It’s been a couple of years since Lecrae dropped off his tenth studio LP Restoration, which initially came with 14 songs and additional appearances from YK Osiris, Marc E. Bassy, John Legend, Jozzy, Kirk Franklin, DaniLeigh, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Gwen Bunn. The Blllboard Christian Albums chart-topper later saw a deluxe edition that added on six tracks and equally dope collaborations alongside Rapsody, Wande, Andy Mineo, and more.

Check out the video for “MOVE” and – if you missed it – a full stream of Lecrae and 1K Phew’s No Church In A While.