Wyclef Jean debuts new song with Pusha T, Lola Brooke and Capella Grey on "Jimmy Fallon"
“Paper Right” is now available on all streaming platforms.
On Thursday (Jan. 11), Wyclef Jean appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to debut a new track alongside Pusha T, Lola Brooke and Capella Grey. Titled “Paper Right,” the track — which boasts an additional assist from college basketball talent Flau’jae — serves to inspire those on their grind to financial success. “Drinks on me, got my paper right/ You can hustle too, get your paper right/ Long before that diamond, I was in the dark/ Graveyard shift, had to double up,” Wyclef sings on the song’s chorus.
“Let me state this again for the people in the back: I DON’T MAKE RECORDS. I MAKE CULTURAL PHENOMENONS,” the Haitian star wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. “My new single… is going to work to inspire everyone to get and secure their paper. Literally going to work.”
In 2023, Wyclef reunited with Lauryn Hill and Pras for a Fugees tour, which also served as a 25th anniversary celebration of Hill’s debut LP. “I’mma tell you, man. No cap. Bono from U2, when I was like 25, he was like, ‘Yo, y’all the Hip Hop Beatles,'” he revealed when asked by TMZ about the group’s return to the stage. “I ain’t understand what he was saying ’til I’m, like, 54. We show up, and everywhere it’s just a packed stadium with barely [any] promotion. It’s just the energy.”
He also teased the possibility that there is more in store from the legendary trio. “I remember people was saying The Fugees will never get back together. So, in the words of The Carnival, ‘Say what, say what? Anything can happen,'” he added.
Check out Wyclef’s “Jimmy Fallon” performance of “Paper Right” with Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey and supporting guests below, along with an official stream of the upbeat single.
