On Thursday (Jan. 11), Wyclef Jean appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to debut a new track alongside Pusha T, Lola Brooke and Capella Grey. Titled “Paper Right,” the track — which boasts an additional assist from college basketball talent Flau’jae — serves to inspire those on their grind to financial success. “Drinks on me, got my paper right/ You can hustle too, get your paper right/ Long before that diamond, I was in the dark/ Graveyard shift, had to double up,” Wyclef sings on the song’s chorus.

“Let me state this again for the people in the back: I DON’T MAKE RECORDS. I MAKE CULTURAL PHENOMENONS,” the Haitian star wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. “My new single… is going to work to inspire everyone to get and secure their paper. Literally going to work.”