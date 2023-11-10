Today (Nov. 10), Lola Brooke unveiled her debut project, Dennis Daughter. In promotion of the release, she appeared on “The Breakfast Club” as their latest guest, where she explained the meaning behind its title.

“I’m an only child raised by a single parent, my mom. But I used to hang out with my father here and there,” she said to the hosts. “He would pick me up from school and everybody would always would always say, ‘Little D!’ They would call me Little D when they’d see me with my father, or Dennis Daughter, or whatever fits. They would just always add him in to my nickname.”

She continued, “I loved it so much. So now, I get to relive it, because my father is deceased now. So I can’t get those moments back, but I’m creating new moments… I feel like he’s still around.”