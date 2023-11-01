Back in September, fans were able to check out Gangsta Art 2, the latest compilation from Yo Gotti‘s Collective Music Group. Today (Nov. 1), CMG standout GloRilla liberated a new visual from said offering for “Pop It,” a hard-hitting club anthem that saw production from Mike WiLL Made-It. The booming cut laid the groundwork for some of Glo’s most aggressive bars to date, beginning with the first line.

“Don’t call me sis, I am not your sister, I will f**k your man, I know how to throw that a** and a b**ch can throw them hands, your n**ga a sucker buster, he ain’t breakin’ off no cash, my n**ga be swipin’ cards, he gon’ teach me how to scam, he say I got a smart-a** mouth and it’s gon’ get me f**ked up, gon’ put this p**sy in his mouth and make him shut the f**k up…”

The accompanying clip for “Pop It” comes courtesy of Diesel Films. Viewers can see GloRilla getting lit with her girls at an Atlanta party that eventually moves from the club to the parking lot.