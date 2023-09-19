Yesterday (Sept. 18) marked Angela Simmons‘ 36th birthday, and her significant other made sure to make the day as special as possible. In an Instagram Story, she shared a romantic surprise from Yo Gotti that included several bouquets of flowers, black-and-white boxes, and a saxophonist. “Great, I’m crying, but this is so cute,” she said as tears flowed. “Definitely came from working out, and I’m crying now, but this is so cute.” Another clip showed a close-up of the couple holding hands.

Gotti shared a video of his own on social media which gave viewers a different vantage point of the beautiful gesture. The two could also be spotted taking a walk and catching vibes with a group of tribal dancers amid a breathtaking tropical scene in the background. “Happy birthday, shawty. You’re the one, two, and three, Angela Simmons. Live it up! You know it’s whatever you want,” the Memphis rapper stated with a string of heart emojis.