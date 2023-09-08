During a recent interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” Yo Gotti admitted that he studies JAY-Z’s works as if they are books.

“I study JAY. When JAY put out albums, they like books for me,” the Memphis rapper said. “So for a young hustler, a real hustler who understands what he talking about when he’s saying certain things — that’s my information. That’s my research catalogue. If you the right hustler, you gon’ pick up on something.”

He continued, “If you just listening, you just listening. It might go over your head. Or under your head. I feel like some of my experiences and some of the things I’m seeing and learning, I’m putting it in the music.” Check out the full conversation below: