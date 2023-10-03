Back in September, Lola Brooke teamed up with Bryson Tiller for a new single titled “You,” which was produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat and The Rascals’ Khris Riddick-Tynes. The track, which borrows from Foxy Brown and Blackstreet’s ’90s hit “Get Me Home,” saw the rising star expressing her feelings about love and relationships while keeping the same hard-boiled demeanor that she’s known for.

“I’m a bad**s Brooklyn brown skin b**ch, and I love a hood n**ga with some toxic d**k, nothing but some socks, beef and brocs in it, have me walking all crooked in my Crocs and s**t, b**ch, I go Taraji for my baby boy, ride it like a Kawasaki, that’s his favorite toy, I’ma swipe his EBT like a AmEx, give it to him raw, no drawers, no latex, yeah, I got him butt naked for me waitin’ at home…”

“You” came with a matching video that was directed by Samuel McKnight. Both Brooke and Tiller exhibited amazing chemistry as they performed and caught vibes at different locations throughout a massive residence.