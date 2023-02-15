Photo: Leigh Vogel / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on July 7, 2021, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot and killed by “well-trained professionals,” the country’s acting Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, said at the time. The assassination took place at the 53-year-old’s home in Pétion-Ville, an area outside the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince.

Yesterday (Feb. 14), Miami-Dade federal officers announced four individuals were arrested in connection to Moïse’s death. Markenzy Lapointe, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, announced Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, a Colombian national residing in Miami; and United States citizens Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and Frederick Bergmann were taken into custody. Veintemilla, Intriago and Ortiz face charges for supporting a conspiracy to kidnap or kill the president of Haiti. Bergmann was charged for conspiring to commit export violations to smuggle 20 ballistic vests from Southern Florida to Haiti for ex-soldiers allegedly recruited to kill the former president.

“The charging documents also allege that by June 2021 the plot progressed from forcibly removing Moïse from power… to assassinating him,” Lapointe revealed. Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen noted that 11 defendants were “charged and are in U.S. custody,” according to a statement obtained by CNN. At the time of Moïse’s planned execution, his wife, Martine Marie Etienne Joseph, was also home. She was shot but survived the terrifying attack.

Lapointe continued to explain the depths the suspects went to carry out their crime. The attorney claimed the assailants hired over two dozen former soldiers from Colombia to end Moïse’s life. During a 2021 interview with CNN, one of the soldiers denied knowing about the grim plot beforehand: “We were told that we were going to provide security for a Haiti presidential candidate. We had no idea what was going to happen.” In the days after his passing, Joseph used social media to describe the grief of losing her husband. “This pain will never pass,” she said. In another post, the widow added, “Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time. With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Pharrell officially named Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
International News
Jovenel Moïse
News
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Pharrell officially named Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More