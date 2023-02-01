Photo: Valerie Baeriswyl/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), four individuals were taken into United States custody to face accusations related to the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Haitian American citizens James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, along with Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, 44, have been hit with conspiracy charges over Moïse’s death. In addition, Christian Sanon, 54, has also been charged for smuggling equipment to Haiti. They join Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, Rodolphe Jaar, 49, and Joseph Joel John, 51, who were arrested by authorities last year.

As explained in a statement released by the Justice Department, Solages, Vincent, Rivera, and others allegedly took part in communications with an intent to forcibly remove Moïse from his post. Solages is said to have moved guns, tear gas, grenades, bulletproof vests, and more from Florida to the Caribbean island under false pretenses. “Private military forces” in Haiti, which allegedly included Colombians led by Garcia, proceeded to carry out Moïse’s assassination in July of 2021.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Moïse’s body was found in his bedroom “lying on his back [with] blue pants, a white shirt smeared with blood, his mouth open, [and] his left eye blown out,” as stated by Pétion-Ville official Carl Henry Destin. Twelve holes were also found on the late president, including presumed entry points in his forehead, each nipple, his hip, and his abdomen. First Lady Martine Moïse was injured in the attack and was treated for gunshot wounds at Florida’s Ryder Trauma Center. “We are chasing them so that either in the exchange of fire they will be killed or we will apprehend them,” then-Police Chief Leon Charles said about the assailants at the time. “We will continue to hunt them down.”

The four suspects are expected to appear in a Miami court later today (Feb. 1). Solages, Vincent and Garcia face up to life imprisonment, while Sanon faces 20 years if convicted.

Tags in this article:
Tags
International News
Jovenel Moïse
News
Politics
RIP
Shootings

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More