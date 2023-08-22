On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Lauryn Hill revealed that she is going on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The LP was released in 1998.

In 2018, the popular artist went on tour to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary.

The excitement does not end with the tour announcement. Hill also revealed that she will reunite with The Fugees for the tour. They are set to open for L Boogie on all of her North American stops. In addition, Jamaican reggae singer Koffee is scheduled to open on certain dates.

This tour is the first time Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean have toured together in several years. The trio had originally planned a 25th anniversary tour to celebrate their debut album, The Score, in 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans. Much to fans’ delight, the trio was able to reunite at the Roots Picnic this past June in Philadelphia.

As for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, this is an album that means the world to Lauryn. During a press release for her debut album, the Grammy Award-winning artist stated that the album was a love song to many influences in her life, including her parents, family, and teachers. The album is full of both love and protest songs, and every track is about a topic that has inspired the musician.

Hill’s 25th anniversary tour kicks off at Mystic Lake in Minneapolis on Sept. 8, and the final stop is scheduled for the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Nov. 9. Other stops include Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago with a stop planned for Toronto.

The presale for the tour takes place on Friday (Aug. 25), at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased through Citi Entertainment.