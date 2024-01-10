21 Savage appears to unveil 'American Dream' features by sharing their baby pictures
The Atlanta-based star’s long-awaited third LP arrives this Friday (Jan. 12).
This Friday (Jan. 12), 21 Savage will unveil his third solo LP, American Dream, which he announced on Tuesday (Jan. 9) by sharing official artwork bearing his child passport. Shortly after, the Atlanta-based star appeared to tease the album’s features by posting baby pictures of Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Summer Walker.
In addition to the music, 21 will soon liberate a biopic of the same name that stars Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin as the rapper from different stages of his life. A trailer for the film further revealed that Druski, Jabari Banks, Gail Bean, and Natasha Lyonne are a part of the well-rounded cast.
American Dream will follow 2018’s i am > i was, a 16-song offering with contributions from Travis Scott, Young Nudy, ScHoolboy Q, Project Pat, City Girls, Post Malone, Gunna, and more. The album was a critical and commercial success and became 21’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The opening cut, the J. Cole-assisted “a lot,” won Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Cole made sure to shout out his collaborator during the 2022 Dreamville Festival.
“Y’all make some noise for 21 Savage… The only Grammy I ever won was because of this n**ga 21 Savage,” the North Carolina talent said to a packed crowd.
As REVOLT previously reported, 21 recently became a permanent United States resident years after his highly publicized ICE arrest. To celebrate, he went on an international tour that ended with a hometown concert in London, where he was born and spent much of his life as a child. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” his lawyer, Charles Kuck, told the Associated Press at the time.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
15 rappers who are Capricorn
Bryson Tiller returns with "Lost Intro" single
Trending
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers
“I never ever had to sell my body sexually for any roles… I know that happens in the industry,” said Jackson when asked about Williams’ comments regarding Hollywood’s integrity deficit.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
19 greatest comedians of all time
From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!
Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt
“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.