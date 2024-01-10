American Dream will follow 2018’s i am > i was, a 16-song offering with contributions from Travis Scott, Young Nudy, ScHoolboy Q, Project Pat, City Girls, Post Malone, Gunna, and more. The album was a critical and commercial success and became 21’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The opening cut, the J. Cole-assisted “a lot,” won Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Cole made sure to shout out his collaborator during the 2022 Dreamville Festival.

“Y’all make some noise for 21 Savage… The only Grammy I ever won was because of this n**ga 21 Savage,” the North Carolina talent said to a packed crowd.

As REVOLT previously reported, 21 recently became a permanent United States resident years after his highly publicized ICE arrest. To celebrate, he went on an international tour that ended with a hometown concert in London, where he was born and spent much of his life as a child. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” his lawyer, Charles Kuck, told the Associated Press at the time.