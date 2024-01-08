Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin to star in 21 Savage's 'American Dream' biopic
The Atlanta-based star shared a cryptic graphic for the film on social media.
It looks like 21 Savage is ready to take his story to the big screen. On Sunday (Jan. 7), the Hip Hop talent took to social media to share a flyer for American Dream, which appears to be a film on his life. In the image, he is joined by actors Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin, both of whom donned his infamous knife face tattoo. No other details on American Dream were provided. UPDATE: You can now check out an official trailer below.
Back in 2019, 21’s highly publicized detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brought the rapper’s British background to the forefront. Born in London, he and his mother immigrated to Atlanta when he was seven, and — as he later revealed — he’d been actively working towards legal status in America for several years. As REVOLT previously reported, 21 announced that he became a permanent American resident in October 2023, and was even able to travel freely to the United Kingdom as part of a recent homecoming tour.
“I come from the poor side of London. My grandma house is real skinny. So when we first moved here, we was living in the hood still, but it was, like, way bigger,” 21 explained to the New York Times about moving to the United States. “The toilet size, the bathroom size, it was just different. But I fell in love with it. It’s all I know.”
The “a lot” star also recalled how he felt during his extended time in detention following the ICE arrest. “It really wasn’t jail, it was the possibility of me not being able to live in this country no more that I’ve been living in my whole life,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. If you tell me, ‘I’ll give you 20 million to go stay somewhere you ain’t never stayed,’ I’d rather be broke. I’ll sit in jail to fight to live where I’ve been living my whole life.”
