It looks like 21 Savage is ready to take his story to the big screen. On Sunday (Jan. 7), the Hip Hop talent took to social media to share a flyer for American Dream, which appears to be a film on his life. In the image, he is joined by actors Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin, both of whom donned his infamous knife face tattoo. No other details on American Dream were provided. UPDATE: You can now check out an official trailer below.

Back in 2019, 21’s highly publicized detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brought the rapper’s British background to the forefront. Born in London, he and his mother immigrated to Atlanta when he was seven, and — as he later revealed — he’d been actively working towards legal status in America for several years. As REVOLT previously reported, 21 announced that he became a permanent American resident in October 2023, and was even able to travel freely to the United Kingdom as part of a recent homecoming tour.