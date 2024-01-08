21 Savage, Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images

Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin to star in 21 Savage's 'American Dream' biopic

The Atlanta-based star shared a cryptic graphic for the film on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

It looks like 21 Savage is ready to take his story to the big screen. On Sunday (Jan. 7), the Hip Hop talent took to social media to share a flyer for American Dream, which appears to be a film on his life. In the image, he is joined by actors Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin, both of whom donned his infamous knife face tattoo. No other details on American Dream were provided. UPDATE: You can now check out an official trailer below.

Back in 2019, 21’s highly publicized detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brought the rapper’s British background to the forefront. Born in London, he and his mother immigrated to Atlanta when he was seven, and — as he later revealed — he’d been actively working towards legal status in America for several years. As REVOLT previously reported, 21 announced that he became a permanent American resident in October 2023, and was even able to travel freely to the United Kingdom as part of a recent homecoming tour.

“I come from the poor side of London. My grandma house is real skinny. So when we first moved here, we was living in the hood still, but it was, like, way bigger,” 21 explained to the New York Times about moving to the United States. “The toilet size, the bathroom size, it was just different. But I fell in love with it. It’s all I know.”

The “a lot” star also recalled how he felt during his extended time in detention following the ICE arrest. “It really wasn’t jail, it was the possibility of me not being able to live in this country no more that I’ve been living in my whole life,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. If you tell me, ‘I’ll give you 20 million to go stay somewhere you ain’t never stayed,’ I’d rather be broke. I’ll sit in jail to fight to live where I’ve been living my whole life.”

21 Savage
Caleb McLaughlin
Donald Glover

Travis Scott drops off "TOPIA TWINS" visual with 21 Savage and Rob49

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Billboards seemingly teasing a 21 Savage album have begun appearing in Atlanta

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

21 Savage explains that his music is "fiction as hell" in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  12.18.2023

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023

16 best hip hop video games of all time

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

21 Savage links with d4vd for "Call Me Revenge" single

By Jon Powell
  /  10.19.2023

Tour Tales | Marc B explains the difference between deejaying for Druski versus 21 Savage

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  10.10.2023

21 Savage announces London homecoming show with Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold

By Jon Powell
  /  10.10.2023

21 Savage shares emotional video after becoming permanent US resident

By Jon Powell
  /  10.09.2023

21 Savage reportedly travels outside of the United States for the first time since ICE arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.06.2023

Diddy marks his return with 'The Love Album: Off The Grid'

By Jon Powell
  /  09.15.2023

Diddy unveils teaser for "Another One Of Me" video with 21 Savage, French Montana, and The Weeknd

By Jon Powell
  /  09.12.2023

Latto and Sexyy Red join Young Nudy for remix of "Peaches & Eggplants"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.08.2023

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations have arrived, and 21 Savage and Cardi B are leading the pack

By Jon Powell
  /  09.08.2023
View More

Revolt - New Episodes