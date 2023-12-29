Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way
The multitalent shared the news during a run-in with TMZ.
On Thursday (Dec. 28), TMZ shared a recent run-in with Donald Glover, who was departing from his hotel in New York. Near the end of the clip, the actor-artist revealed that he’s currently putting the finishing touches on a new Childish Gambino album, which fans can expect “soon.” Currently, the Atlanta-based talent is promoting his upcoming spy comedy show “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which is based on the 2005 film of the same name.
It’s been three years since Glover liberated his fourth studio LP, 3.15.20, a 12-song effort with additional appearances from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Ink and Kadhja Bonet. The critically acclaimed album was led by the singles “Time,” “12.38” and “42.26,” the last of which is better known by many as the double platinum hit “Feels Like Summer.” Since then, Glover has been largely off the radar from a musical standpoint, making rare appearances on songs like Thundercat’s “Black Qualls,” Latto’s “Sunshine” and Summer Walker’s “New Type.” He was also a heavy contributor to the Amazon Prime miniseries “Swarm,” a show and he co-created and executive produced.
As REVOLT previously reported, Glover revealed to GQ that he was collaborating with Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, earlier this year, which culminated into the short film The Heart.
“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” he stated at the time. “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.” Fam Udeorji, one of the creative partners at Glover’s production company Gilga, added, “Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something,” he explained. “But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted — even if it was a slow process… It’s more about diversity of thought than just, like, diversity for optics.”
