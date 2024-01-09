21 Savage announces the release date for his third studio album 'American Dream'

Today (Jan. 9), 21 Savage announced the release date of his forthcoming studio album, American Dream. The project is slated to come out this Friday (Jan. 12).

This will mark the Atlanta-based rapper’s first solo LP since i am > i was, which came out in 2018. It spanned 15 songs with features from Young Nudy, J. Cole, Gunna, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Yung Miami, and more. Records like “a lot,” “can’t leave without it,” “ball w/o you,” and “monster” rose to acclaim.

The body of work sold approximately 131,000 album-equivalent units within its first sales week, debuting and peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It subsequently went RIAA-certified Platinum in 2020.

Since then, Savage put out several singles and two joint projects. SAVAGE MODE II with Metro Boomin debuted in 2020 with hit songs like “Mr. Right Now” featuring Drake, “Rich N**ga S**t,” and “Snitches & Rats.” Meanwhile, Her Loss in collaboration with the Toronto native came out in November 2022. It’s currently vying for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

American Dream doubles as the soundtrack for Savage’s upcoming biopic of the same name. The latter will star Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin, both of whom were depicted with his knife face tattoo. The video trailer dropped on Monday (Jan. 8).

It also included a record presumed to be on the LP. Savage rapped, “If it was up to you, you probably let these n**gas starve/ I got rich and opened more doors than a doorman/ All the Glocks came with extensions like a saw in/ And all these cars came with BBLs and body kits/ Claim you a killer, but you still ain’t got a body yet.”

Check out the four-minute clip below.