On Friday (Jan. 5), Travis Scott dropped off a new video for “TOPIA TWINS,” a collaboration alongside 21 Savage and Rob49. Produced by Scott, Cadenza and Wheezy, the hard-hitting effort seemingly depicts what happens when successful artists submit to their many vices.

“It’s not electric, this s**t gassed up, can you catch it?/ The Virgil jet ski one of 150, check the leverage/ Got two twins, they top tier, that’s my favorite fetish/ Deep in her throat ’til she tear, I’m her favorite beverage/ Ran out of time, made 10 APs, man, I can’t retire/ Been on the road collectin’ rubber bands to match attire/ I got the vision, ain’t no dippin’ in that ayahuasca/ This s**t get thicker than a b**ch with stripes, LSU Tigers…”

The matching clip for “TOPIA TWINS” comes courtesy of Scott and White Trash Tyler. Bringing the song’s lyrics to life, the collaborators can be seen living it up on a yacht and at other locations as a bevy of beauties join in on the fun.

“TOPIA TWINS” is the latest single from UTOPIA, a 19-song effort with additional assists from Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, SZA and more. The album marked a return to the top of the charts, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 album-equivalent units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, Scott explained the meaning behind said project in an interview with CR Men. “Water is the most consumed thing. What if the bottle was at an inspirational level to all people? It might not be art, it might not be music, it might not be fashion, but it’s going to put something back into society,” he said. “Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication — you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about.”

Press play on “TOPIA TWINS” below.