Today (Nov. 15), GQ published a cover story with Travis Scott as part of their Men of the Year issue, where the rapper spoke on his latest LP, UTOPIA, growing up in Houston, his educational aspirations and more. One of the topics addressed in the profile was the 2021 Astroworld Festival, where a crowd crush left 10 dead and many more injured. A Texas grand jury declined to indict the rapper and others this past summer over the NRG Park tragedy.

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” he said before calling “that moment for families, for the city… devastating.” “I got back into [finishing the album] probably like, I don’t know, months, and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production, and sounds and finishing it.”