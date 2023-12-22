On Thursday (Dec. 21), Travis Scott appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for the first time in five years. During the sit-down, the Houston star spoke on a recent appearance at a New York Knicks game, performing “FE!N” 10 times during a “Circus Maximus Tour” stop and more.

Near the end of the interview, Fallon brought up the success of Scott’s fourth studio LP, UTOPIA, and the Best Rap Album nomination it received for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“I was on tour, and I was about to go to the venue, and my guy, my partner in everything that I do, David, he called me. He was like, ‘Yo, we’re nominated again for the Grammys,’ and I was like, ‘Yes! Okay, this time, we gotta just bring it home,'” the Cactus Jack head honcho recalled when first hearing the big news. “It means a lot to me, you know. I love music, and I love the [Recording Academy], I think some of the most amazing and talented artists have achieved that. As a producer, and as a writer, and as a musician, I take music very serious.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott was asked about his partnership with Nike and how he’s able to push certain designs, including the inverted swoosh logo that’s become a staple on his many drops with the apparel giant.

“You know, it’s an amazing company. It’s a fun time; they understand me,” he explained. “I like to just throw out ideas. I always tell friends, and even just fans, and even just kids, always throw out the wildest ideas. [It] don’t matter if it gets shot down. The dumbest question is the question not asked, so I just try anything, you know, and we just work together and figure it out.”

Check out Scott’s full “Tonight Show” interview below.